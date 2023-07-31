with videoThe KNMI has announced code yellow in a large part of the country for Tuesday morning due to thunderstorms. Especially in the north, center and east of the country, numerous showers will occur, with local thunderstorms and a chance of hail. The rest of the week will also remain wet and changeable. This means that the end of the precipitation deficit after the dry June seems to be in sight.



Anita van Rootselaar



Jul 31 2023

“Tomorrow morning there may be local heavy showers,” says Roosmarijn Knol of Weerplaza, with a chance of thunder and hail. It won’t be scenes like the storm in Italy last week: ,,It’s not the hailstones like at Lake Garda. It is summer hail with small stones.” However, it can locally ‘pour a lot’ and gusts of wind can occur.

Code yellow applies from 08:00 on Tuesday for the provinces of Friesland, Groningen, Drenthe, Overijssel, Flevoland, Gelderland, Utrecht, North Holland and the Wadden area. Mid-afternoon, the thunderstorms will leave the country via the east, or so it is expected.

Supermoon

The rest of the week will also be wet with a lot of rain, although there will also be dry moments with clear spells. ,,What we have to deal with a lot this week is a westerly wind. Areas with clouds, showers and sometimes rain for a longer period of time pass over from the ocean. But there are also really dry periods between those rain areas, and then the sun can break through for a while.”

The wet, cloudy weather is bad news for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the super moon on Tuesday evening. “There are clear spells here and there,” says Knol, “but there are a lot of clouds. It will be a difficult story. The chances are better on Wednesday evening, and then it will also be clearly visible.” So taking a nice photo will probably work out better.

Precipitation deficiency replenished

Even though the sun occasionally breaks through, it doesn’t get much warmer than 20 or 22 degrees. So there are no real summer temperatures for the time being. But: the wet weather is good for nature, because the precipitation deficit is slowly disappearing. Locally, precipitation amounts this week will rise to 60-75 mm – about a full month’s amount of rain. “We are moving towards a situation without deficit. With this week ahead, the precipitation amounts are increasingly replenished.” See also White House: Karine Jean-Pierre becomes new chief spokeswoman for Joe Biden

The driver of the changeable weather type is the remarkably strong jet stream at the moment – that is a ‘river’ with a lot of wind that runs from the Atlantic Ocean across Europe, on the interface between cool northern and warmer southern air.

A drone photo of an approaching thunderstorm in Someren. The KNMI has announced code yellow in a large part of the country on Tuesday morning due to thunderstorms. © ANP / ANP



“The jet stream is a bit higher in the atmosphere, at 10 kilometers, and is a bit of a driver of the weather,” explains Knol. “The stream picks up low-pressure areas – rain areas – that develop above the ocean. continuously over western Europe, because that jet stream is directly overhead.” And that means: rain here How much, that will change in the coming days, with more showers on Tuesday.

Also wetter in parts of France, Spain and Italy

The jet stream also ensures that the far south of Europe remains permanently dry, as does the far north. But directly south of us it is also cooler and wetter. Parts of northern Spain, France and Italy will experience significantly lower temperatures and showers in the coming week. “It’s a bit around the Alpine countries,” says Knol, “and there are also regular showers in the north of Italy and Spain.” See also Doncic's infinite show

Will there still be summer weather in the Netherlands after next week? ,,There are some very cautious signs that it will be drier after the weekend, but there is an uncertainty in that, so we are holding back. We will keep an eye on whether those signals become stronger in the coming days.”

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below:

A heavy thunderstorm has caused flooding in Zwolle. Lots of rain is expected next week. © ANP / ANP

