TUDUM 2023 LIVE and ONLINE, Netflix’s annual event will take place once again in its new edition. As usual, the most notable actors and actresses from the different movies and series on the streaming platform will make a special appearance to announce the upcoming red N productions that have fans on edge. “The Squid Game 2”, “Heartstopper 2”, “Stranger Things 5” and other titles recognized worldwide, would bring news about their new seasons. How and where to watch the broadcast?

When is TUDUM 2023?

Fans can save the date on their calendar. TUDUM 2023 It will once again be a global event and will start next Saturday, June 17 from the Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Global fan event, TUDUM 2023, brings together Netflix’s most acclaimed stars. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: “Black Mirror 6×1”: Salma Hayek has diarrhea and hates Netflix in this brutal chapter

TUDUM 2023: transmission schedules

The point of reference, as we have already indicated, will be Sao Paulo, Brazil. The event in the South American country will begin at 5:30 p.m., so in other countries of the world it will start at the following times.

TUDUM 2023 live in Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras: 2.30 pm on Saturday 17

2.30 pm on Saturday 17 TUDUM 2023 live in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 3.30 pm on Saturday 17

3.30 pm on Saturday 17 TUDUM 2023 live in Bolivia, Chile and Venezuela: 4.30 pm on Saturday 17

4.30 pm on Saturday 17 TUDUM 2023 live in Brazil and Argentina: 5.30 pm on Saturday 17

5.30 pm on Saturday 17 TUDUM 2023 live in Spain:10.30 pm on Saturday 17.

Where to watch TUDUM 2023 live?

The global Netflix event will once again be broadcast on social networks. You can SEE TUDUM 2023 LIVE and ONLINE through the official channels of the streaming platform on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Here, below, we leave you the direct link to the transmission.

What movies and series will be announced at TUDUM 2023?

“At TUDUM you will see the return of series like ‘Stranger things’, ‘El juego del squid’, ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘The witcher’, as well as a look at new ones like ‘One piece’, ‘Avatar: The last airbender’ and ‘3 body problem.’ The event will also include news from the most anticipated movies of the summer such as ‘Rescue Mission 2,’ ‘Agent Stone,’ and more,” Netflix confirmed.

#TUDUM #LIVE #time #Netflix #event #ONLINE