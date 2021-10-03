“We just have to congratulate the boys – says the Hellas coach – we had an excellent match, deserving to win. We look to the future with optimism. We will get back to work because there are so many things to improve. L aggression has been a feature of this team for some time. Intensity and aggression on second balls is the thing I liked least in my four games, we did it less than in the previous three. Montipò he made two or three extraordinary saves at the right time, not allowing Spezia to reopen the match. We are happy. I am happy with the squad, then a coach is always happy when he scores a striker, it is important for self-esteem. After the break we will have We prepare all the games in the same way. Then there are some teams that have players you can’t leave anything to, but it’s nice and stimulating. Now there are Milan, Lazio, Juventus, Napoli and Udinese in the middle. home. The best is to be done possible”.