D.he big sister wears a crown, the little one the coat of arms of a noble family. And yet the products from Rolex and Tudor enjoy great popularity, especially among commoners. There are reasons. These include first-class quality and a high degree of independence. But independence was not always given at Tudor. Let’s take a look back.

Originally, Tudor was registered in 1926 as a trademark of the Swiss watch manufacturer “Veuve de Philippe Hüther”. But Hans Wildsdorf, founder and inventor of the Rolex brand, immediately secured the trademark rights to Tudor. There was a strategy behind this. In the company chronicle, Wilsdorf is quoted as follows: “For several years I have been thinking about manufacturing a wristwatch that can be sold by our specialist dealers at a lower price than our Rolex, but which is just as reliable. Now I have decided to set up a company specifically to manufacture and market such a watch. “

And as is the case in good families, the little sister should benefit from the big one. It goes without saying that sales channels were used jointly, and Rolex developers also designed Tudor watches. And for a long time Tudor also used Rolex cases in order to then use movements from the high-volume manufacturer ETA. Even model names were the same. The difference between a Rolex Submariner and a Tudor could mainly be seen by looking at the dial. Evil tongues said that a Tudor was made for people who couldn’t afford a Rolex.



Blackbay GMT with second zone time for globetrotters. Price: 3670 euros.

:



Image: Tudor





Neither the watch owners nor the management of the foundation company liked to hear that, which is why Geneva set about emancipating Tudor. On the one hand, this led to the establishment of separate structures for the little sister in the areas of marketing, research and development as well as in watchmaking itself. They live with their big sister, namely on the fourth and fifth floors of the Rolex headquarters in Geneva. So the contact with the colleagues from Rolex is still given, experiences and knowledge are still exchanged, but Tudor can now more and more do its own thing. This became really visible to the outside in 2012, when the new Black Bay model line was launched, reminiscent of a Tudor diving watch from the 1950s. Nevertheless, one does not like to speak of a vintage watch with this model and certainly not of a Rolex copy.

The Black Bay is pleasantly independent, especially since it first got its own movement in 2015. Tudor did not simply reach into the Rolex shelf, but developed a completely new automatic movement that is equipped with a silicon hairspring and chronometer-checked. The base caliber MT 56 is what the watch industry calls a tractor, robust and high-torque. So it can drive additional functions at any time. The date display (caliber MT 5612) or GMT function (caliber MT 5652) that was previously available is far from over. Incidentally, like the Rolex Master GMT, the latter has a permanent 24-hour display for the home time and a separately adjustable hour hand for the respective local time and is therefore recommended as a companion for globetrotters. With a steel strap, the Tudor Black Bay GMT costs 3670 euros, which we think is reasonable.

Time display with central second

Sometimes the big sister helps out. But not in the manufacture of components. They are not made directly in Geneva, but in our own workshops in the surrounding area or by external suppliers. However, the MT 56 caliber family with a diameter of 33.8 millimeters and heights between 6.5 and 7.5 millimeters has rather generous dimensions. This is not for smaller watches, which are now more in demand. Which is why Tudor launched the MT 54 caliber family in 2018, which is much slimmer with a diameter of 26 millimeters. In its basic structure, this movement is similar to the larger MT 56. Both have a time display with central seconds, a power autonomy of 70 hours and a silicon hairspring, which is one of the reasons that this movement is chronometer-accurate.

We can confirm this accuracy after we wore the new Black Bay Fifty-Eight Navy Blue for a good four weeks for testing purposes. When compared with a radio clock, we recorded an average process of 0.8 seconds per day. You shouldn’t complain about that. And also not in terms of comfort. Because watches with a diameter of 39 millimeters also sit well on rather narrow wrists and do not protrude beyond them.

Much more than just a little sister

This way, the tape also comes into its own. In the case of our test watch, a high-quality textile strap was mounted that Tudor had made by the French specialist Julien Faure. This is worth mentioning because it differs visually and haptically significantly from the cheap nato bands that are offered online at prices around 20 euros. This ribbon, which is made with considerable evenness on classic jacquard looms, is not only pleasing to the hand, but also just as stable as a high-quality leather ribbon. At least that’s what the Tudor technicians say, who regularly subject these belts to mechanical stress tests. Tudor is Julien Faure’s exclusive customer with its watch straps. So much more than just a little sister for a long time.