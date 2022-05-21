Igor Tudor comments in a press conference on Verona’s 3-3 at the Olimpico against Lazio. These are the declarations of the Verona coach.

“We wanted to finish with a good performance against a team of champions. Today’s 3-3 is right, even if we are sorry because we started two goals ahead. But coming here, against Lazio, and playing like this is a good reason. of pride. I was lucky to find such a group, there is not a rotten player, there are all good people and players who want to work. It has been a wonderful year. Do I embrace you with D’Amico? we did our part and we are happy.

With regard to the future we will have to meet again with Setti and see if there are the conditions to continue together. I can’t say yes or no now. I have to hear it if it is right to continue, as well as the president ”.

Hongla And Berardi they played an amazing match against the strongest midfielder in Italy, Milinkovic. Did the Serie A award for best midfielder go to Brozovic? They are different roles, but he is stronger because he is Croatian. Berardi was right for him to play, he is fundamental in the locker room. The idea of ​​giving him the band came from the players, this shows what a group I have. See also The PSG dressing room jokes with Mbappé when they see him more outside than inside

Farmhouse has speed, physique and everything. Today she had back pain, then I put it on because Sutalo was not well. He has room for growth and let’s remember that it’s his first year in Serie A “.

May 22, 2022 (change May 21, 2022 | 23:57)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Tudor #Future #Verona