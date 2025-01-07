The general secretary of the PSOE of Castilla y León, Luis Tudancaconfirmed this Tuesday at a press conference that he will not present his candidacy to lead the party in that community. “Evidently, it is no longer an exclusive,” he said, after his resignation was published in the media this Monday, which leaves the way clear for the mayor of Soria and provincial secretary, Carlos Martinezbe the sole candidate and the next regional leader.

“In my opinion it is what the socialist party in Castilla y León needed and I think that It is the best I can contribute now. It’s time for someone else to come along and do something else. “No one forces me to leave, it is a personal decision,” Tudanca stressed, emphasizing that he steps aside without reproach: “My rivals have always been outside the party and they continue to be.”

“Nothing and no one is going to keep me from the path of uniting the party,” said Tudanca, who considered that with his resignation he contributes “for the union in the party to be strengthened”.

“My sincere gratitude to all the militants of the socialist party in Castilla y León because I have felt their affection during these ten years and I have not stopped receive support messageseven asking me to reconsider my decision,” added Tudanca, who has been at the head of the Castilian-Leonese federation of socialists for a decade. In that sense, he has asked the militants “to support the new general secretary” as they have supported he.