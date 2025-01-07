He acknowledges that he has had many doubts about making a decision that he justifies in the “unity” of the party

The general secretary of the PSOE of Castilla y León, Luis Tudanca, confirmed this Tuesday that will not run in the primaries to lead the party in the Community. “It was necessary to swerve to avoid the collision,” said a Tudanca who appeared before the media accompanied by his hard core.

The one still responsible for the socialists in the Community has avoided talking about the Federal Executive of his party, which has opted for renewal and is promoting the candidacy, Carlos Martínez. He has assured that he has spoken with him intensely in recent weeks and that he will have his full “support” if he finally becomes the general secretary of the PSOE of Castilla y León.

«The time has come for another to arrive, to do more and ensure that there is a PSOE government in Castilla y León», assured Tudanca, who insisted that «I said that nothing and no one was going to separate me from the path of uniting the party. Ten years ago the party was broken. “I had done nothing nor have I done anything now,” he insisted, although at no time did he refer to the national leadership of his party and its movements to prevent its continuity.