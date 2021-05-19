A group of policemen who attended a wake in the Néstor Kirchner neighborhood of San Miguel de Tucumán was received to the shots and an official received two shots.

The wounded agent is out of danger because he was wearing the bulletproof vest, the local newspaper reported. The Gazette.

The Tucuman media agreed that the event happened at 4:00 p.m. this Tuesday, at a wake that was held on Avenida Colón at 3600, in the Tucuman capital.

Shots against the police at a wake. Photo Google Street View.

When the force’s mobile arrived in the area, after a 911 call that alerted about disturbances, the policemen were greeted with gunshots.

The agent Jose Nicolas Ponce (24) was shot twice and another bullet grazed his scalp. He was immediately transferred to the Padilla hospital in that city.

He was under observation and was admitted out of danger, since both projectiles had hit the bulletproof vest.

Meanwhile, the wake was reinforcements and they arrested two men and two women, who would have participated in the attack on the agents.

From the place, the middle The First TV reported that there was a prior police provision to pay attention to that wake, in which they believed that there might be riots beforehand.

In addition, it indicated that a minor he entered the same hospital with blows, and would be another of those who attacked the patrol car.

LM