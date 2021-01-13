A young man was killed by nine bullets in Tucumán, and for the crime a 17-year-old adolescent was arrested, neighbor of the victim.

The incident occurred in the last hours on 400 Serafín López Street, in the El Colmenar neighborhood, Las Talitas municipality, and the victim was identified by investigators as Franco Nóblega, 22 years old.

According to the researchers, it all happened when the young starred in a fight with a teenager, a neighbor of the neighborhood, with whom he apparently had a bad relationship.

It is believed that in the middle of the fight, the adolescent drew a firearm and fired at least nine shots against his victim.

The wounded man was transferred to the Las Talitas Primary Care center, where he died of a cardiorespiratory arrest due to the numerous injuries.

“Both have numerous criminal records and the alleged aggressor had already been involved in a homicide, ”said Commissioner Rubén Sánchez.

The defendant was staying at the Roca Institute, a place for the recovery of young people with criminal cases.

According to the Police, Nóblega would have gone to look for the adolescent at his house and I would have shot him in the foot.

As revenge, hours later, this young man went to look for him and shot him nine times.

With the data provided by some witnesses, the Police arrested the suspect at the home of some relatives.

According to the police, the minor had been arrested in March of last year, accused of a homicide, but in October, after a judicial measure, regained freedom after spending those seven months in the institute for minors located in the capital of Tucumán.