A young man died at crash your motorcycle against a bus when he escaped from the police after having robbed three women in Tucumán.

According to police sources informed Télam, the thief crashed on the corner of Chiclana and Lamadrid, in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán, and was transferred to the Padilla hospital, where he died of serious injuries.

Witnesses to the accident assured that it was a motochorro, who had just snatched the wallet from a woman a few meters from the place.

Minutes later another victim approached, who reported that the motorcyclist had pointed a gun to get his wallet, a couple of blocks from the corner where the accident occurred.

And to the surprise of the police, a third woman arrived to report that she had also been assaulted by the criminal, who had snatched the wallet and cell phone in the same area.

At the scene of the accident, meanwhile, the uniformed officers warned that the motorcycle on which the injured person was traveling had been reported as stolen.

The Robbery and Theft Prosecution Unit ordered that the vehicle be kidnapped, while the victims’ belongings were recovered and delivered to their respective owners.