A woman was driving her car on a road in Tucumán when a huge stone fell on the vehicle and tore it apart. The driver miraculously survived and suffered minor injuries.

Provincial Route 307 is the only one that connects the outskirts of San Miguel de Tucumán with Amaicha. Throughout its 117 kilometers, occasional drivers can enjoy some of the most wonderful landscapes in the province, emerging from the abyss in the almost 1,300 curves that this road offers.

The woman was moving this Wednesday along that route, together with one of his daughters, Heading to the picturesque Tafí del Valle.

Between the mountainous area known as “Filo del tigre” and the curve of the “End of the world”, about 15 kilometers from the town of El Mollar and more than 50 from the capital, a stone came off a nearby mountain and it rolled until it was embedded in the passenger compartment of the car the woman was driving.

The hood of the vehicle, as well as the steering wheel area and the front seats, were rendered unusable after the incident.

The woman and her daughter were transferred to the Tafí del Valle Hospital. Luckily, the driver only suffered a few minor injuries and has already left the medical center.

The area where you were injured is in repairs, after a spectacular rock fall in 2020.

In January last year, heavy rains caused a landslide that forced provincial route 307 to be cut for several hours.

For this reason, the provincial government carries out repair tasks, with a partition that contains the stones of the hillside.

That formation could not prevent one of the rocks from coming loose this Wednesday and, only by a miracle, a tragedy was avoided.

In addition to these works, the provincial government recently signed an agreement with Gabriel Katopodis, Minister of Public Works of the Nation, to repave Route 307 between Infiernillo, Ampimpa and Amaicha del Valle.