The interview conducted by the American journalist Tucker Carlson with the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, the first it granted to a Western media since the start of the Ukrainian war two years ago, will be broadcast this Thursday, as announced on his Instagram account.

In a video posted this week on the networks, the controversial journalist, who was fired from the Fox news network in 2023 and today has his own channel on X (Tucker Carlson Network), He urged Americans to watch the interview to decide as “citizens” and not “slaves” what they think about Putin.

The interview will be broadcast at 6:00 p.m. Eastern time in the United States (6:00 p.m. in Colombia) on Carlson's channel, who is a friend and follower of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), who aspires to be the candidate Republican presidential candidate in the November elections of this year amid a tangle of judicial proceedings against him.

The interview with Putin comes at a time when the approval of a million-dollar military aid package to Ukraine decided by the Administration of Democratic President Joe Biden is hanging in the balance in the US Congress and the war in Ukraine is almost two years old (February 24) with no signs of near peace.

The Kremlin confirmed this Wednesday that the Russian president had granted the interview to Carlson, who has already announced that he will broadcast it in a single block and without censorship. At the same time, he denied that Carlson has a “pro-Russian” position and assured that Putin agreed to talk to him because His position is far from that of other Anglo-Saxon journalists.

“It has a position that differs from the rest. It is neither pro-Russian nor pro-Ukrainian, but rather pro-American, but at least it contrasts with the position of the traditional Anglo-Saxon media,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov.

The journalist had already expressed in the past his desire to interview to the head of the Kremlin, who last spoke to a Western journalist in October 2021.



EFE