The film crew of American journalist Tucker Carlson has moved out of the capital's Four Seasons Hotel. On February 8, Izvestia obtained footage of his team leaving the hotel’s underground parking lot along with all their equipment.

In the published footage, you can see members of Carlson’s film crew loading cases with video equipment into a black minivan, and then leaving the parking lot.

Carlson first flew to Russia on February 3, explaining his trip with a desire to “talk to people and see how things work.” His visit to the Russian Federation caused a mixed reaction in the United States. Member of the US House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene said that American authorities are afraid of the journalist's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On February 6, Carlson published an announcement of an upcoming interview with the Russian leader, where he noted that most Americans still remain in the dark about the conflict in Ukraine and do not understand the events taking place in the region. He also said that the White House had already tried to sabotage the interview twice, the most recent being last month.

After the announcement was published, in a conversation with Izvestia, the American journalist joked about the upcoming interview, saying that he had not heard anything about Vladimir Putin, and also admitted that he was fascinated by the architecture of Moscow and would like to visit Siberia and St. Petersburg.

On February 7, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the interview with Putin had taken place. He did not comment on the head of state’s impressions of the conversation with Carlson, but advised him to wait for the interview to come out. Presenter Alex Jones, in turn, said that it lasted two hours.

Later that day, Carlson was spotted at the Vkusno i Tochka chain, the Auchan hypermarket, and near the Four Seasons Hotel in Moscow.