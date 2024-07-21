WSJ: Tucker Carlson is capable of running for high political office

American journalist Tucker Carlson may run for high political office after his speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, reports The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“Tucker [Карлсон] has the power to raise difficult issues that the public must confront (…) He has proven that he is here to remain at the top of the conservative movement in a powerful role,” the publication quotes Richard Grenell, one of the most influential members of the campaign staff of US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

In addition, the authors of the article emphasize that Carlson also has connections not only with Trump, but also with the candidate for the post of US Vice President, J.D. Vance. According to leading insiders from the Republican Party, this fact allows us to talk about the future political ambitions of the TV host.

Carlson previously said that after an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin in February, they had a personal conversation. According to the journalist, the Russian leader was disappointed that he had not spoken to US President Joe Biden since 2022.