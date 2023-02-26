A protracted conflict in Ukraine will lead to the defeat of the United States. This opinion was expressed on February 24 by the host fox news Tucker Carlson.

“If the conflict in Ukraine continues, we will lose no matter how it ends. The world order is changing before our eyes, and by the time this is all over, the US will no longer be in the lead. For the rest of the world, this is quite obvious,” he said.

In addition, the journalist criticized Western countries for promising unconditional assistance to Kyiv.

According to Carlson, few US citizens are aware of what is happening and the consequences of the situation.

“From the first hours after the start of the conflict, Americans have been constantly fed more and more absurd lies about Ukraine. This is a dystopia,” he said.

On February 25, presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswami said that military assistance to the Kyiv regime weakens the United States.

Before that, on February 14, State Duma deputy Andrei Svintsov said that part of Western society understands the futility of supporting Ukraine.

On January 26, Maxim Buyakevich, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OSCE, said that the United States and NATO had approached a dangerous line on the way to a full-scale military conflict in Europe. He noted that actions are being taken to escalate the military confrontation in Ukraine, as well as to provoke the Kyiv regime into military operations against the population of Russia. Buyakevich believes that these steps will lead to further civilian casualties and destruction in many communities.

On January 12, American politician Jeffrey Young, a candidate for governor of Kentucky, noted that Russia was winning a landslide victory in the fight against NATO in Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.