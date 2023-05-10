Tucker Carlson already has a new destination: Twitter. The Fox News star presenter, fired a few weeks ago after the chain’s out-of-court agreement with Dominion to avoid a defamation trial, has announced with a three minute video on the social network that will soon launch there a version of the program that he had been doing on the news channel.

In his speech, attacks traditional media and defends the value of the social network. According to the presenter, the traditional media confuse “in each important news every day of the week, every week of the year.”

The presenter seems to want to present his firing by Fox as a form of censorship: “The best thing you can hope for in the news business right now is the freedom to tell as much truth as you can. But there are always limits. And you know that if you hit those limits often enough, you’ll get fired for it. It’s not an assumption, it’s guaranteed. Anyone who works in the English-language media understands that the rule of what cannot be said defines everything. It’s disgusting, really, and it’s totally corrupting,” he continues.

Carlson was one of the presenters who aired the electoral rigging hoax in the 2020 presidential elections. The intercepted messages and internal communications show that the Fox presenters and executives did not believe the lie to which they were giving wings. Fox News reached an agreement to compensate Dominion with 787.5 million dollars (about 720 million euros at current exchange rates) and avoid trial in the defamation lawsuit that the company had filed, which was accused in electoral manipulation antenna.

This same Tuesday, when asked about Carlson’s dismissal, the president and director of Fox Media, Lachlan Murdoch, son of magnate Rupert Murdoch, referred to the departure of the presenter as one more adjustment to the programming and the agreement with Dominion. as a business decision.

Despite the manipulative fame that accompanies him, Carlson presents himself in his video on Twitter as a champion of freedom of expression: “You can’t have a free society if people aren’t allowed to say what they think is true. Freedom of expression is the fundamental requirement of democracy. That is why it is enshrined in the first of our constitutional amendments,” he says.

The newspaper The Wall Street Journal, also controlled by Rupert Murdoch, published that Tucker Carlson had a salary of 20 million dollars a year at Fox News. As Axios has published, the presenter has accused the chain of fraud and breach of contract after his dismissal through a letter that seems to be the prelude to legal action. The presenter’s contract lasts until January 2025 and the intention of the chain was to continue paying his salary to prevent him from signing for another channel.

According to Carlson, there aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech. “The last big one left in the world, the only one, is Twitter, where we are now. Twitter has long been the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site, everyone is allowed to be here, and we think that’s a good thing. However, most of the news that is analyzed on Twitter comes from media outlets that are themselves thinly disguised propaganda outlets. You see it on cable news, you talk about it on Twitter. The result may seem like a good debate, but in reality the Guardians are still in control. We think it’s a bad system. We know exactly how it works and we’re sick of it. Very soon we will be bringing to Twitter a new version of the show that we have been doing for the last six and a half years,” she continues.

And he concludes: “We also bring other things, which we will tell you about. But for now, we’re just thankful to be here. Freedom of expression is the main right you have. Without her, you have no others.”

In its first hour after being published, Carlson’s tweet accumulated 6.1 million views and the video 1.8 million. The new owner of the platform, Elon Musk, wants Twitter to incorporate more content creators and has been willing to reward them or allow them to incorporate a payment system. Since the tycoon’s takeover, the Internet has become a chaotic medium where misinformation and hate messages have proliferated. Carlson makes no reference to it in his video.

Musk had not reacted to Carlson’s tweet in that hour and he himself was embroiled in airing a theory that Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, rigged the 2020 election result.