One of American television’s highest-rated hosts, Tucker Carlson, is leaving Fox News, the company announced.

In a brief statement issued Monday, the network said the network and Carlson had agreed to “part ways” and that Carlson’s last show (the Tucker Carlson Tonight) aired last Friday, April 21. “O Fox News Tonight will air live at 8pm EST [horário do Leste americano, 21h no horário de Brasília] starting tonight,” he added. The station also says that the new, interim program will be captained by the channel’s celebrities until a permanent replacement is found.

The two-paragraph statement gave no reason for the decision. The news was also announced on air by Harris Faulkner of the same network, who thanked Carlson “for his services to the network”. According to a report by daily wireCarlson’s departure “seems to have been sudden and came without the usual send-off one might expect from a long-time presenter”.

Carlson’s departure comes just under a week after the network reached a deal with Dominion Voting Systems, in a defamation suit, avoiding a trial at which Carlson was supposed to testify. The value was 787.5 million dollars.

According to BBCthe US broadcaster is also facing a lawsuit filed in March this year by former agent Abby Grossberg, in which she accuses Carlson of “vile sexist stereotypes”.

Tucker Carlson

Carlson was Fox News’ biggest star, reaching more than 3 million viewers on average per night. Influential, “participations in her program were often on the agenda of conservatives and, by extension, of the Republican Party”, she says. BBC.

Two weeks ago, he interviewed former US President Donald Trump. The conversation brought nearly 7 million viewers to the show.

Carlson, who in his last week on TV interviewed Twitter CEO, billionaire Elon Musk, joined Fox as a contributor in 2009. Between 2012 and 2016, he co-hosted the show Fox and Friends. And 2016 was also the year in which he began to present the Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Prior to his stint at Fox News, Carlson hosted MSNBC from 2005 to 2008. Earlier in his career, he worked for the news channel CNN. In 2010, he founded the political news website The Daily Callerbut sold its stake in 2020.