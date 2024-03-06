Home page politics

From: Laura May

Press Split

Illegal migrants in the US military? A Democratic and a Republican representative make a proposal, journalist Tucker Carlson is outraged.

Washington, DC – For hard-right former talker Tucker Carlson, there is a fact to the fall of the Roman Empire obvious: Migrants or “non-Romans” turned against the Roman people due to a lack of loyalty. Carlson expressed his dismay in a YouTube video that Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan of New York and Republican Congressman John James of Michigan are proposing to allow people who arrived illegally to gain citizenship through service in the US military.

The journalist was recently on everyone's lips because of his interview with Russian head of state Vladimir Putin. He is considered a friend of Donald Trump, experts assume that Carlson will support Trump in the election campaign – Trump largely won the primaries on “Super Tuesday” and is now considered the almost certain Republican candidate for the election US elections in autumn.

Tucker Carlson: Friend of Donald Trump, Enemy of the “Courage to Serve Act”

In which will be published on Monday (March 4th). Video Carlson expressed his outrage at the plans of the so-called “Courage to Serve Act” Air. He spoke of tens of millions of migrants who had crossed the US border without entry documents since Joe Biden took office and indirectly warned of the downfall of the USA.

Carlson would rather deport the people in question than integrate them into the military Newsweek reported. In fact, around 7.2 million people have immigrated to the USA illegally so far during Biden's term in office – over half were deported again.

Tucker Carlson did an interview with Putin. © Richard Drew/AP/dpa

The idea of ​​the two MPs Ryan and James: Suitable and verified migrants can secure citizenship and the right to remain by serving in the US military. It is about a “bill to provide a pilot program for the granting of lawful permanent residence,” said their statement. “There is no greater honor than serving your country in uniform,” Democrat Ryan said. Migrants who are willing to fight for the United States on the front lines also deserve citizenship.

Democrat Ryan and Republican James served together in Iraq

The proposal to reform naturalization law emerged across party lines. The two veterans Ryan and James attended the military academy in New York together and served together in the Iraq War. They believe the Courage to Serve Act is a practical solution to illegal migration and army recruitment problems.

Mugshots in Georgia: Police photos of Trump and other defendants View photo series

In addition to Carlson, there are other critics on the plan. Dailymail reports, for example, on the criticism of retired Colonel Douglas MacGregor. Also Donald Trump makes no secret of the fact that he himself wants to curb legal migration.

Carlson's dystopian narrative is based on a history-based argument that is not wrong, at least in its historical context. According to historians, the infiltration of the Roman armed forces was also a reason for the collapse of the Roman Empire – but only as one of several factors alongside social inequality, civil disobedience and the spread of Christianity.