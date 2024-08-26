Journalist Carlson called the arrest of Pavel Durov a distinctive feature of the dictatorship

The arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France is a hallmark of a dictatorship. This is reported in interview American journalist Tucker Carlson stated that he had a relationship with former US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr.

According to him, the administration of US President Joe Biden is encouraging French leader Emmanuel Macron to detain Durov and send him to prison.

“I think that’s the hallmark of a dictatorship,” Carlson said. Kennedy Jr. agreed, adding that there is no freedom of speech in Europe now. “We have lost Europe,” the politician concluded.

Earlier, US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor-Green commented on Durov’s detention. She noted that this is further evidence of attacks on freedom of speech around the world.