Semafor: journalist Tucker Carlson met with Snowden and Tara Reid in Russia

American journalist Tucker Carlson, during a trip to Russia, met with ex-employee of the US National Security Agency (NSA) Edward Snowden and Tara Reid, who fled from their native country, accusing US President Joe Biden of harassment. Semafor became aware of this.

At the same time, as the media notes, Carlson himself said in an SMS that the information about his meeting with Snowden and Reed is a complete lie.

Carlson's meeting with Snowden lasted several hours

According to Semafor, Carlson met with Snowden on Thursday, February 8. The publication notes that the former US intelligence officer appeared in the press for years after he fled to Russia, but in recent years he has largely retreated from public appearances, citing a desire to protect privacy for his family.

American journalist Tucker Carlson (center) in Moscow.. Photo: Ilya Pitalev / RIA Novosti

In 2013, Snowden found himself at the center of an international scandal when he handed over secret documents to journalists from The Guardian and The Washington Post related to the program of American intelligence agencies to spy on citizens of the United States and other countries.

Fleeing persecution by US authorities, Snowden fled to Hong Kong in May 2013 and sent asylum requests to the authorities of several countries, including Russia. On June 23 of the same year, Snowden flew to Moscow. On August 1, 2014, the American received a residence permit in the Russian Federation for three years, and in October of the same year – an indefinite residence permit in Russia. In December 2022, Snowden took the oath of office and received a Russian passport.

Snowden himself, commenting on the refusal of other countries to provide political asylum, noted that some were afraid of the US reaction, while others were not confident in the ability to ensure his safety.

There were no options left, I requested asylum in Russia. I got it Edward Snowdenex-US National Security Agency employee

Semafor did not disclose the details of the conversation between Tucker and Snowden, specifying only that the conversation lasted several hours. At the same time, the publication clarifies that this interview was not intended for Carlson’s video program.

The Kremlin does not know whether Carlson met with Snowden

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on reports of the meeting between Carlson and Snowden, noted that he did not have such information.

“No [не известно]. This is his personal business,” the Kremlin representative answered when asked if he knew about any meetings of Carlson in Russia, other than with the country’s President Vladimir Putin.

American journalist Tucker Carlson interviews Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Gavriil Grigorov / Sputnik / Kremlin / Reuters

Carlson may release interview with Tara Reid

At the same time, Semafor reports that Tucker Carlson recorded an interview with former assistant to US President Joe Biden, Tara Reade. She worked for him in 1993 and subsequently accused the politician of sexual harassment. Biden has denied these accusations.

Earlier it became known that Reed was also thinking about obtaining Russian citizenship. “I don’t know what will come of this, but I promise to be a good citizen and I promise to move forward in life in a positive way,” she said.