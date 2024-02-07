Presidential Press Secretary Peskov: Putin’s interview with Tucker Carlson took place

American journalist and former Fox News channel host Tucker Carlson actually interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed this information.

According to the press secretary of the Russian leader, the conversation took place on Tuesday, February 6. Peskov noted that when the interview is ready and released, everyone will have the opportunity to make up their own impressions.

The Kremlin representative also explained, why Putin, who gave an interview to a foreign journalist for the first time since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO), decided to talk with Carlson. The columnist's approach is different, he said.

Him [Карлсона] a position that differs from the rest, it is in no way pro-Russian, not pro-Ukrainian, it is rather pro-American. But at least it contrasts with the position of these traditional Anglo-Saxon media Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

Peskov noted that the presidential administration receives many requests for interviews with Putin, including from Western media that take a one-sided position, so there is no desire to communicate with them.

Western journalists complained that they were denied interviews with Putin

As BBC journalist Steve Rosenberg said, British media journalists repeatedly tried to arrange an interview with the Russian president, although Carlson claimed that none of his Western colleagues intended to meet with Putin. “Over the past 18 months, we have sent 18 requests to the Kremlin. We get rejected all the time,” admitted Rosenberg.

In turn, CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour said that the channel has been asking for an interview with the Russian leader for many years.

Meanwhile, American presenter Alex Jones shared that Putin’s interview with Carlson lasts two hours. According to Jones, Carlson himself told him about this in correspondence. The host also called the interview epic. “All the censors are now in a state of complete panic,” he said.

Carlson explained why he was interviewing the Russian president

On the evening of February 6, the political observer recorded a video message from Moscow against the backdrop of the Kremlin towers and the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. He said that he was interviewing Putin because most Americans do not know about what is happening in Russia and Ukraine. “They have no real idea of ​​what is happening in this region – here in Russia or 600 miles away in Ukraine,” the journalist explained.

He also said that the White House tried to thwart his plans. For the first time they tried to prevent him from meeting with Putin three years ago, the second time – now. The journalist recalled that freedom of speech is a birthright and cannot be taken away, regardless of who occupies positions in the White House.

According to the Telegram channel “Pool No. 3”, the conversation between the American journalist and the Russian leader will be published on February 8 at 18:00 Washington time. At this time in Moscow it will be two o'clock in the morning the next day. The interview will be posted on Carlson’s website and on his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).