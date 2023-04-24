The presenter Tucker Carlson, a beacon of the American extreme right, leaves Fox News, a chain in which he was one of his greatest assets. The announcement, an unexpected surprise released on television this Monday, comes just under a week after the agreement by which Fox News agreed to pay 787.5 million dollars (710 million euros) to the Dominion electoral recount company. to avoid a defamation trial related to the big lie of Donald Trump, who still refuses to concede his defeat in the 2020 presidential election in the United States.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network’s statement said. “We thank you for your service to the network as a presenter and before that as a collaborator.” The company adds that the last broadcast of its program Tucker Carlson Tonight It was last Friday, which suggests that it was not a friendly break.

From now on, the gap left by Carlson, who was driving the Show with the highest audience on cable television in the country, will be renamed Fox News Tonight. He maintains his place on the grid, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 a.m., on the Peninsula). “It will be an interim show run by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named,” the network adds.

The statement was read this morning live with a solemn cadence by Harris Faulkner, one of the presenters of the chain owned by News Corp, a communication conglomerate founded by Rupert Murdoch that includes the newspapers New York Post and Wall Street Journal.

The news has caused a veritable earthquake in the media ecosystem in the United States, which have launched into outlining theories about what may be behind the departure of what until Friday was one of the mainstays of the chain with a program that formed an ultra-conservative triptych in prime time with those of Sean Hannity (at 9:00 p.m.) and Laura Ingraham (10:00 p.m.). To get an idea of ​​what this means for Fox News, it is enough to take into account that the stock market value of the chain has fallen by up to 5% after the announcement.

