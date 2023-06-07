The Ukrainian authorities may be involved in the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP). This opinion was expressed on June 6 by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in the first series of his author’s show on the Twitter platform.

“Once the facts come out, there is much less mystery about what might have happened to the dam. Any honest person will come to the conclusion that the Ukrainians most likely blew it up,” he said.

According to the journalist, undermining the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station is associated with certain risks for Kyiv, but the consequences for the Russian Federation are even more serious. That is why the Ukrainian side has previously considered the option of attacking the station.

“If this was done intentionally, then this is not a military tactic, but an act of terrorism,” the American journalist emphasized.

Carlson also mentioned the accidents at the Nord Stream pipelines as another incident that Ukraine could have a hand in.

Earlier that day, US President Joe Biden announced his readiness to support Kyiv, despite what happened in the Kakhovka region.

In turn, the coordinator for strategic communications at the US National Security Council (NSC), John Kirby, said that the White House is closely monitoring the situation around the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, but cannot confirm the involvement of the Russian side in what happened.

The breakthrough of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station occurred on the night of June 6, which led to an uncontrolled discharge of water. As a result, dozens of settlements, including Kherson and New Kakhovka, were almost completely flooded. The station is almost submerged. The Aleshkovsky and Skadovsky districts also fell into the flooding zone.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the Russian Federation would convene a meeting of the organization’s Security Council in connection with the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. The diplomat denied allegations of Russia’s involvement in the situation, noting that they are contrary to common sense. Later, he called the incident at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station an unthinkable crime of Kyiv.