Tucker Carlson: Americans were lied to for three years about the police killing of George Floyd

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on his show on the social network X accused the US authorities of lying to Americans for three years that black George Floyd was killed by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

According to the journalist, from the trial initiated by District Attorney Amy Sweezy in Hennepin County, it became “irrefutable” that the police officer did not kill Floyd.

According to the official autopsy report, the 46-year-old African American man died due to years of drug use and lethal levels of fentanyl in his blood, Carlson said.

He added that Americans were so diligently convinced that Floyd was strangled by a police officer that they believed it, after which mass protests began in the United States under the slogans Black Lives Matter (“Black Lives Matter”).

According to the presenter, Prosecutor Sweezy argued that the expert who conducted the autopsy, Andrew Baker, lied about his results because they were allegedly “not consistent with public opinion.”

“In other words, everyone has been lying about it from the beginning. The people who knew the truth hid it and allowed the revolution to continue,” Carlson concluded.

Last year, American rapper and designer Kanye West made a similar statement. He said that Floyd was not strangled by a police officer, but died after using drugs and overdosing on fentanyl. The artist later apologized for his words.

In May 2020, 46-year-old African American George Floyd was strangled to death during an arrest over a counterfeit bill in Minneapolis. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing Floyd.