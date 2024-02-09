Tucho and his text on orgasms. The tour of the bookstores to make all the copies disappear

The case of the Cardinal Fernandez, now known as Tucho. The holder of the dicastery of the doctrine of the faith, that is, the one who in agreement with Pope francesco he decided for the blessing of gay couples in churchconfessed to having done a bookshop tours. “I have purchased – said Tucho and reported by La Verità – the few copies which were in some bookstores and I destroyed them“. The cardinal's reference is to his scandal book published in 1998, entitled: “Pasion mystica, Espiritulidad y sensualidad”. A text in which it was done explicit references to “orgasms” and talk of “insatiable women”.

A discomfort that the cardinal – continues La Verità – described in one email dated February 2nd sent in response to some questions posed by Osv news. “I agree that by today's standards it is an uncomfortable book. I myself noticed this 25 years ago and a few months after publication I ordered its removal. I also comored the few copies that remained in circulation and which were found in some bookstores and I destroyed them. Today I would write something very different“, confessed the cardinal.