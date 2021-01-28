“We have to get the team to the very top” – Thomas Tuchel realistically assesses his mission at Chelsea. A Timo Werner in top form would help extremely. The new blues coach seems to be following a precise plan with the national player – tactically and emotionally.
Now he’s here: Thomas Tuchel. The German coach succeeds club legend Frank Lampard at Chelsea and wants to be the first coach since José Mourinho to hold out for more than two years. To do this, however, he has to meet the highest standards of club boss Roman Arkadjewitsch Abramowitsch, as the oligarch is called by his full name.
“Hopefully there were other reasons than just my nationality.”
– Tuchel on his Chelsea job
“I want to win titles. This club is about winning titles,” Tuchel knew when he presented himself. What does it take? “To do this, we have to create a certain atmosphere, both within the team and between the team and the coaching team. So that the fans also feel something special. I want people in the stadium to be happy, I want them to be excited, to feel that we are hungry for victories and not afraid of losing. We have nothing to lose, we do what we love, we play football. Everyone should feel that, “explained Tuchel emotionally.
A goalscorer in top form who snaps regularly would also be a great advantage in the title hunt. Timo Werner is currently not. The 53 million euro summer purchase has been waiting for a hit for eleven Premier League games. In Tuchel’s debut, goalless game number twelve, the international striker was not even allowed to play. And so currently nothing can (yet) change in Werner’s meager Chelsea record: 28 competitive games, nine goals.
One shouldn’t hang his reservist role too high in Tuchel’s debut. After all, Tuchel himself said that after only one training session with the team, it was the most unfair lineup of his career. “It is of course clear that Timo suffers and struggles a bit. I think he just needs a lot of encouragement now,” said the blues coach with empathy. After all, “the strikers are sensitive and need a sense of achievement”.
Under his predecessor Frank Lampard, Werner did not seem to have been perfectly integrated into the blues game. That was mainly due to its position. Lampard used him sometimes as the sole center forward, sometimes as a left winger. Neither of the 24-year-old’s parade positions. Tuchel seems to have recognized this correctly. It is precisely the role in between that brings out Werner’s strengths best.
“We need a good position for him so that he can play a bit between the left wing and the center forward and we can get him behind the last line at speed. He just needs confidence and a smile again,” said Tuchel.
How does Werner fit into the Chelsea system?
The question remains, however, how best to create this role in the Chelsea system. Almost traditionally, the Blues act with three strikers – two outside strikers and a central attacker. Tuchel Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham are available for the role in the center – the crusher type. On the outside the candidates Hakiem Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi cavort. Kai Havertz and self-grown Mason Mount are included in the role of playmaker.
So it would most likely result in the left wing position for Werner. It is unlikely that Tuchel will rely on a double leadership. Then he would have the problem of not being able to use the qualities of Ziyech, Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi without restrictions. The solution could be a more asymmetrical system: Werner nominally as the left winger, but tactically in a role similar to that in Leipzig, where Werner was usually the second striker, but often came over the half-left side.
Left-back Ben Chilwell would then have even more freedom in the game forward. Chelsea also paid a good 50 million euros for the 24-year-old in the summer. On the right, César Azpilicueta could regain his regular spot. The Spaniard was in the starting line-up for the Tuchel debut against the Wolves and, above all, has his defensive qualities.
Another variant would be a three-chain system. Tuchel often had PSG act and so he switched to the Wolves in round two. On Wednesday evening in a 3-4-2-1 system with Havertz and Ziyech behind Giroud. It would also be possible to have Giroud / Abraham play with Werner in the future. Havertz or Ziyech could run behind it. Then one of the two would have to go to the bench, and Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi would also have a hard time (even if Pulisic in particular could also play outside the back three).
No matter how Tuchel solves the Werner situation. The starting point has been created. The new blues coach was very satisfied with the start against the Wolves. “I didn’t expect that we would be at this level after one training session and two meetings,” said Tuchel, even if the 0-0 win was rather sobering in the end.
Tuchel is more than aware of the extremely high demands placed on Stamford Bridge: “We have set the bar very, very high ourselves. I ask that of myself. We have to bring the team to the top, not less. I will do it? I don’t know. But that’s the goal. “
With Timo Werner in parade role – and especially goals on the assembly line – this goal could be easier to achieve. But this requires a “tactical fox” Tuchel and a self-confident German goal scorer!