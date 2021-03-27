The battle for Haaland will be long, hard and expensive. There are many powerful clubs for which the Norwegian striker “is the priority”. Too many, too many, and gambling everything on him can hang planning. Real Madrid and Barcelona are two of them, but also in England there is not a great one who has not already asked about him. Chelsea are also in the fight, but it seems that in England, United, who want to play the card of Solskjaer, and City, which seems to lose Aguero, are ahead.

That is why Tuchel has given another name as plan B. Reportedly from England, various media such as Telegraph coincide, the German would think about the return of Lukaku to the premier. For the German, the power of the Belgian resembles the ability of Haaland and would be the finishing touch for a dream attack and an ideal complement for Werner and Havertz. What’s more, Lukaku knows the Premier perfectly. In fact, he already played for Chelsea in two stages between 2011 and 2014, in addition to having played for West Brom, Everton and United.

Lukaku is one of the cornerstones of Conte’s project at Inter. The Lecce coach has brought out the best in him. ANDhe 27-year-old Belgian has a contract until 2024 and an annual salary of 7.5 million euros. Inter is immersed in the renewal of Lautaro and believes that with Lukaku they have time. The club’s situation is somewhat unstable at an economic level, but not to the point of considering the departure of one of its main players. Trusting everything to Haaland can be very dangerous for a market policy and you have to have options.