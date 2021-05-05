Do you think that all the personal sacrifices you have made while away from your family have been worth it?

Yes, it has been worth every day since I arrived. From the first day I have felt a lot of support, I am very grateful to be the coach of this team and they have brought another performance full of energy and spirit in the moments when we had to suffer in the first half. They never stopped thinking positive despite missed chances. We are in two finals, so the personal sacrifice has been worth it.

What potential does this team have? He could have scored 5 against Madrid

Yes, it could have happened, but don’t get me wrong, when you lose your chances you know that a team like Madrid can hurt you at any moment. The way we continue to insist and show that resilience to go for the second goal is important. We never let Real Madrid pass. I am delighted.

You have already beaten City this season by eliminating them in the FA Cup semi-final

It doesn’t give us an advantage, but it does give us a confidence boost. I have said it many times, Bayern and Manchester City are the two examples to follow in Europe, and I think that already in the semi-final of the FA Cup we closed that gap. It gave us a lot of confidence because it is the strongest team you can face. We go to the final with conviction and to win, not just to participate.

What can we expect next season

I’m very happy with what I see right now, I already was from the first game because I liked what I saw and since then it has continued like this. I love being part of this dressing room and this club, I want to contribute my leadership and my knowledge. I do what I can. I am happy because we have adapted to the different situations and we have fought physically and tactically.

What were you thinking in the second half when you failed?

I was more negative than my players, we were playing to the limit and I was very involved in the game. I saw a change in our mentality, they always showed a lot of positivity. It was a great reaction. As a coach you are always worried when you play against Real Madrid because he can score you at any time.