Chelsea wants to get back on the winning path after two painful defeats against Brentford and Real Madrid -especially the latter-, but it will not be so simple. Southampton will be the rival to beat for Tuchel’s side, who will once again play against the white team at the Bernabéu next Tuesday. Nevertheless, the German is right now more worried about the fatigue of his players, whom the accumulation of games has penalized them in this stretch of the season.

To combat these symptoms, The coach could go back to making rotations in his team, although he has the probable losses of Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku and Ziyech. Furthermore, the game of saints, his opponent this Saturday at 4:00 p.m. further reduces Tuchel’s room for manoeuvre, as he expects that they will be subjected to very demanding defensive pressure from their opponents. Thus, recovering positional discipline seems essential for the London teamwho has suffered more than necessary in defense in the last two games but hopes to finish this season among the top four in the Premier.

File and possible eleven starters

Southampton (1-4-3-1-2): Forster; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Diallo; Elyounoussi, A. Armstrong, and Adams.

Chelsea (1-3-4-3): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Reece James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Mount, Havertz, and Pulisic.

Referee: Kevin Friend

Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium

Time: 4:00 p.m. (DAZN)