Thomas Tuchel has appeared before the media today in advance of tomorrow’s clash, which will see Chelsea face Plymouth in the FA Cup. A conference that has served to learn first-hand the assessment of coach blue on the last transfer window. A period that the German has described as “very good because he has been very calm”.

However, the coach has been very direct when asked about the possible arrival of Ousmane Dembélé: “We are open to new signings but there was no contact with the player in winter.” The 24-year-old French footballer had sounded very strong in the last days of the market and some took his signing for the London team for granted. Finally, the signing did not materialize and Dembélé will continue in Barcelona until June.

As published The Athleticthe blue directive did not execute the signing of Dembélé because it would mean “a surprisingly bold and expensive declaration of faith in Tuchel”. But the German coach is highly questioned, even more so, after his bad run in the Premier League. Chelsea are ten points behind Manchester City, who have one game left to play, and could increase the gap with their pursuers.