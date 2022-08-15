The fight of the weekend between the technicians Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea and Antonio Conte of Tottenhamin the London classic, was the image of the day in English football, echoed worldwide.

Tuchel and Conte face off.

In networks the topic has been hot. And the Colombian fans were not left out of the discussion.

On Twitter they compare Conte’s discussion with Tuchel, which almost came to blows, with an episode between Colombian coaches.

bolillo vs. I paint

It was a fight between the technicians Jorge Luis Pinto and Hernan Bolillo Gomezduring a national team match between Panama and Honduras in 2017.

The problem arose in the middle of the game that Honduras beat Panama 1-0 in the Uncaf Cup. The goal, scored by Eddie Hernández, came after a penalty that was much discussed by the Panamanians.

At the end of the first stage, Pinto and Gómez seemed to talk amicably, but then the Honduran coach said some phrase that made ‘Bolillo’ freak out, who grabbed him by the neck and tried to attack him. An assistant took Pinto away, while a police officer grabbed the Panama coach.

‘Bolillo’, after the game, said that Pinto was accusing them of having bought a referee. On November 16, Panama beat Honduras 0-1 in San Pedro Sula, in the qualifying round for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and Pinto he complained that day about the work of the referee, the Cuban Yadel Martínez.

“At the end of the game, Pinto told me ‘I am getting even with Panama for stealing Honduras in San Pedro Sula.’ I cannot allow Pinto to say that Panama paid for the referee in the game between Honduras and Panama. That is a disrespect. It is a very serious accusation of that man (sic), which I will not allow. Panama is an honest and healthy country, “said Gómez.

SPORTS

