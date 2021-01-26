It was an open secret and it has been confirmed. Chelsea have announced the hiring of Thomas tuchel as a new coach. The German, a team since he was fired by Paris Saint-Germain on December 29, will relieve Frank Lampard, a legend of the ‘bleus’ as a footballer but who failed in his journey as a coach at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel takes the reins of a team that occupies the ninth place in the Premier League and that he has not yet managed to extract the expected performance from players of the stature of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech or Ben Chilwell, all of them recruited last summer with the aim of reigning in England again and fighting for the Champions League. .

It is precisely in this competition that Tuchel will have an authentic acid test with the round of 16 tie against Atlético. The German reached the final of the tournament last season with PSG, losing to Bayern Munich.

Tuchel, 47, will make his debut this Wednesday in the match against Wolvehampton on the twentieth day of the Premier League.