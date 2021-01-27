The chance for Thomas Tuchel is huge, but the challenges will demand a lot from the trainer. With the start of the Chelsea FC waiting for the former Bundesliga-Trainer some tasks. He also has to quickly organize his staff.
At this point in time and with these expectations, starting at Chelsea is an exciting but also a little thankless task. After Frank Lampard’s dismissal, the Blues confirmed Thomas Tuchel, who was active in Paris until recently, as his successor. The tactical fox should now straighten a lot.
In addition to the sporting pressure, he also has to get his team back in top form. The existing stars also need enough arguments to stay beyond the summer. The current problem child is above all N’Golo Kante, who could soon say goodbye, he said telegraph.
It will be primarily up to Tuchel to keep the French world champion in London. In his almost five years with the blues, Kante has experienced some ups and downs. The many discrepancies of the last few months could be a little too much for the clearer who can develop best in a quiet environment.
Without the Champions League, it should be the 29-year-old’s last season at Stamford Bridge. Aside from sporting success, Chelsea doesn’t have much more to offer the agile endurance runner than other clubs. The close friends he made during the early years, like Eden Hazard, are already gone. In addition, the introverted Frenchman had to see several coach changes.
Meanwhile, with a possible transfer target that Kante could potentially have replaced, things look bad for the summer. Under Lampard, West Ham’s Declan Rice could have imagined a move to Stamford Bridge. At Tuchel, his commitment shouldn’t be a priority – the Chelsea legend, on the other hand, has been pushing for the transfer of the young Englishman for months.
Under Lampard there were still a few candidates for removal who will probably get a new chance at Tuchel. It is therefore up to the 47-year-old that he contributes a lot to the formation of his Chelsea FC while still maintaining the established structures.