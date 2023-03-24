The Nagelsmann era in Munich is over. Although Bayern is in second position in the Bundesliga, just one point behind Borussia Dortmund, and eliminated PSG in the Champions League round of 16, the Bavarian team has decided to do without the services of the young German coach. His replacement will be Thomas Tuchel.

Last Sunday’s defeat against Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen was the trigger for the decision, taken in the midst of a national team break and on the eve of the match against Manchester City. At the end of the match, Salihamidžić, the club’s sports director, was very critical of the team’s performance: “This is not what Bayern Munich stands for. I have rarely experienced so little pulse, so little mentality, so little assertiveness, “he said.

The inability to dominate the domestic tournament added to the internal problems in the locker room due to the leak of the game model and the bad relationship with the board have been the main reasons for the dismissal.

Naggelsman, 35, joined the Allianz Arena bench in 2021 after Hansi Flick left for the German team. Bayern paid Leipzig the 25 million euros of his termination clause, becoming the most expensive coach in history. Despite being a bet on the future by signing for five years, his stage comes to an end after winning the last two editions of the German Super Cup and the 2021/2022 Bundesliga.

Given the rumors about his possible return to Paris and the interest of Real Madrid, Bayern has launched for Tuchel, an old desire in Bavaria. As a coach he has experience in Germany managing Augsburg, Mainz and Dortmund, whom he will face in his debut on April 1. His record includes two French leagues with PSG, and a Champions League, a European Super Cup and a Club World Cup with Chelsea.