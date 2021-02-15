D.he crisis of Liverpool FC can now also be clearly seen in the table. After the Monday games, the Reds fell out of the Champions League places in the Premier League. Chelsea FC’s victories against Newcastle United and West Ham United’s victories against Sheffield United put the English champions down to sixth.

Chelsea remained unbeaten in their sixth game with the new coach Thomas Tuchel, winning the home game against Newcastle United 2-0 (2-0) and thus outstripping compatriot Jürgen Klopp.

Thanks to the victory with goals from Olivier Giroud (31st) and Timo Werner (39th), Chelsea moved up to fourth. Werner scored another goal in the Premier League after a break of more than three months.

West Ham is also passing Liverpool

The German international striker last met against Sheffield United in early November. Now it was that time again in exactly the 1000th minute since his last sense of achievement.

West Ham United had previously won against Sheffield United 3-0 (1-0). The goals were scored by Declan Rice (41st / penalty), Issa Diop (58th) and Ryan Federicks (90th + 6). West Ham is now fifth ahead of Liverpool FC.