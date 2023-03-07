In Milan ready to change in case of bankruptcy. And there are stellar technicians looking for a project: Zizou would be at home in Turin after having shone as a footballer. And in Rome there is a temptation…

Zinedine Zidane, Thomas Tuchel and Luis Enrique. Three great coaches who all have (at least) a Champions League in their showcase and who are intriguing ideas for the big Italians if they decide to change their technical guidance next season. Inter, Roma, Milan and Juventus, in strict ranking order, could all be involved in a revolution on the bench if the year takes an unwanted turn and given the clubs’ coat of arms, as well as Italian solutions (Conte remains one of the candidates for the bianconeri, De Zerbi is esteemed by the Giallorossi and Inter managers who also follow the growth of Thiago Motta), can be intrigued by international profiles such as that of the French, German and Spanish, still looking for a bench to restart their career . Obligatory premise: the competition to have them is considerable and comes from clubs that on paper can satisfy important market demands, but history teaches that the charm of our Serie A, despite the obvious economic difficulties, has not completely faded. Two summers ago, just to give an example, Massimiliano Allegri preferred returning to Juventus rather than accepting the courtship of Real Madrid, while Roma with its project convinced José Mourinho, one of the most successful coaches in the history of football, to return in Italy. Attention, therefore, to the negotiations that in March seem impossible and that in May-June… See also Santa Fe got among the eight, thanks to a magical night of Morelo

The return — The former Ballon d’Or saw the possibility of coaching the French national team vanish and said no to the Seleçao hypothesis. He recently admitted “that he’s free”, but that he doesn’t know “for how long because things can change quickly. I want a new project: I need something to keep me busy”. If the season were to derail, there wouldn’t be a big European that wouldn’t think of Zizou and the three Champions League he lifted to the sky in Madrid. Galtier is hanging on the outcome of the eighth second leg against Bayern and starts from the first leg defeat at home; for PSG Zidane has long been a suggestion that in the event of a new turnaround on the bench he could turn into reality. Also keep an eye on Chelsea, with Potter in mid-table in the Premier League who risks elimination in the knockout stages of the Champions League tonight. For Zizou’s future, however, the temptation of an experience in the city which, from 1996 to 2001, adopted him: Turin, should not be ruled out. Naturally, Juventus would be waiting for him. Provided that the Juventus management decides not to go ahead with Allegri, under contract until 2025 with a salary of 7 million plus 2 bonuses per season. At this moment, the Lady cannot give guarantees about a future in the Champions League, nor in the European cups, given the judicial investigations and the “dancing” penalty, but the link between the former number 10 and the Continassa club could be more stronger than obstacles. Maybe with a four-year project like the one Allegri started in 2021… See also De Rossi returns to the staff of the national team: Italy needs the magic of Wembley

The ransom — The German stunned Europe by winning the Champions League with Chelsea in 2020-21, but the Blues’ new ownership sacked him last September. He took a few months off and is now ready to throw himself back into the fray. Together with Pochettino (in the lead), he is the strong candidate for the Real Madrid bench (Raul and Arbeloa are also in the running) if Ancelotti accepts the court of the Brazilian federation or if Florentino Perez chooses not to respect the last year of the contract that binds him to the Italian coach for lack of results. Tuchel has a strong international profile having already led Borussia Dortmund, PSG and the Blues in his career. The end of the adventure in London embittered him and he has a great desire for revenge. In Paris there are those who regret having fired him too quickly, while in England there are frequent rumors of a courtship for him both from Tottenham (if Conte doesn’t renew) and from West Ham. Certainly Tuchel also has admirers in Italy: Inter esteem him and if Inzaghi’s season finale doesn’t live up to expectations, he can be included in the “casting” of Marotta and Ausilio; however, pay attention to Roma who, if they fail to keep Mourinho, could bet on a coach with a top club career. See also Italy: Priest fined for ringing bells too much

The revolution — And then there’s the former Spain coach who left the Red Furies after the World Cup in Qatar and is now looking for a club with an important project. There was a chat with Atletico Madrid, which the parties have not confirmed and which could only have a sequel if there is a mutually agreed divorce between Simeone and the colchoneros. Exempting Cholo, who earns over 20 million net per season, seems complicated. Luis Enrique is in love with Italy and, if his return to Rome is impossible given the negative experience of 2011-12, the Milan track must be monitored. With Pioli out of the top four, a revolution shouldn’t be discarded and the former Spain coach, who has already worked in the capital with Rossoneri director Frederic Massara, is not afraid to embrace a policy linked to talented young people.

