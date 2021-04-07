Thomas tuchel It has a challenge ahead: achieve what nobody has achieved at Chelsea in one of each. Ten years later, specifically since that final that the English beat Bayern Munich on penalties, the german can drive to some blues who were lost in the middle of the Premier table until some semifinals of the Champions (follow the game live on AS.com). Along the way, the Port, a team that everyone wanted in the quarterfinal draw but was able to leave Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus on the way.

The english, that they arrived without a single doubt not the blur of a defeat in the last two months, skated seriously on Saturday against West Brom, which, as much as I want to deny Tuchel, makes your players arrive with a some degree of nervousness. Just what you can’t have at a time like this. Luckily, in the Nursing they will only have to Pulisic, that will be out, while Kanté, which is not 100%, will surely be available from the bench depending on how the game goes.