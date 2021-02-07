It has only been in the Chelsea and the beginnings are being positive, but Thomas Tuchel already thinks about how to improve the team in the next summer market. The German coach, according to the Daily Mail, would have as a priority to strengthen the center of the rear, for which he already has several players in mind, all of them from the Bundesliga.

The first in the list, by hierarchy, is David Alaba, although the fierce competition for his signing make him tremendously complicated. You will also have competition to get hold of Dayot Upamecano, the central of Leipzig who wants also half Premier. His third trick, Nicklas sule, is less valued, but not for that reason it is easier to obtain, since it is one of the important players of Bayern.

In addition, one of the options to strengthen the lead could also come from Germany. And is that the Dortmund He continues to lower his claims on Jadon Sancho due to the coronavirus crisis. In England they speak of 100 million euros to get his exit, although it is believed that the real price could be even lower. Manchester United has also been after the player for months, and only his high price made it impossible for him to reach Old trafford the last summer.