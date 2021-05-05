Thomas Tüchel has a habit from which it is impossible for him to detach himself at the end of each match. When the referee whistles, the German coach approaches one of his own and the chosen one is always N’Golo Kanté, whom he embraces effusively. “Kanté has to assume that I need to hug him. I always do it and I need it, so he must live with that,” the Chelsea manager was sincere.

It is a show of affection and admiration for a player who gives his all in every match that the Chelsea shirt wears. The French midfielder, since Tuchel arrived at the London team, is a fixture in the line-ups. Always away from the focus, Kanté usually performs tasks on the lawn that are not so shiny, but are essential for the proper functioning of the equipment.