Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea manager, He appeared before the media in the preview of the match against Tottenham, his third since he came to the blues bench. Al German addressed the issues related to the current situation of the team and his duel with Mourinho.

Match against Tottenham. “It’s a Tottenham against Chelsea, not me against Mourinho. I am very happy to be able to compete with a strong team against his team, with a squad with our quality, mentality and the environment we are in now. When I started my career he was so far away, like the moon of the earth. I was training in an academy and then they promoted me, from then on I enjoyed every day. I have no doubt that he is one of the best coaches in the world and has created a squad at Tottenham which is always competitive, very strong. “

Deal with Werner. “With each player and with all the strikers we try to create a bond and a relationship. Each boy is different, he needs something different. Some need you around, others like to be alone. So we find out what suits him to feel comfortable and open up. We want him to feel comfortable on the pitch and it’s our responsibility to create moments for him. “

First days: “I am very satisfied with the behavior and the environment we have now. We have to stay focused and keep going because this is exactly how it should be to grow as a team.”

If he wins the derby at Tottenham. “I’m not vegan, I do try to be vegetarian (laughs). But I really like pizza and spaghetti bolognese. If we beat Tottenham, maybe I’ll have a gin and tonic. I’m not a beer or wine boy.”

Mourinho. “I think it’s very clear what he represents. He builds competitive and strong teams. He has built a Tottenham team with characters like Sissoko or Hojbjerg who support the defense. They have great players in attack: Harry, Son, Bergwijn, Bale … The challenge for us is to beat them. We are very motivated to have these challenges. “

Injured “We had two little problems. Kurt Zouma and Kai Havertz left today with little problems. They are being reviewed now. Everyone else is available.”

Racist insults to James. “I have a close relationship with Reece and there is nothing to worry about. He has a lot of support, we do not speak particularly about this case. But you can be totally sure that I am 1000% on his side.”