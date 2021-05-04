Anchored on a virtually impregnable defensive wall, Thomas Tuchel has, however, many doubts in attack to measure the whites. Contain the attacks of Real Madrid installed in a tie The first leg that is favorable to him may be, to some extent, comfortable for him, but the German knows that if Zidane’s men manage to score a goal at Stamford Bridge, problems can begin. The blues they know how to play many things very well, but they are not good at getting into an exchange of blows. Without being a scoring team, without a ‘9’ that acts as a reference and that channels all the talent of the Pulisic and Mount (both with 22 years of age) to the network, Tuchel knows that the less happens in the game, the better it will be for them.

In the party of Going it could already be seen, in fact, that are not precisely accurate in front of goal, and the truth is that they have only managed to score more than two goals on three occasions since the arrival of the new coach at the beginning of the year. Timo Werner (25), the forward arrived from the Bundesliga for more than 50 million euros last summer, he is not measuring up, and the criticism for his poor aim at Valdebebas can weigh on his head no matter how much Tuchel has tried to put a cape on him. To his credit, 11 goals Y 9 assists in 46 games this season.

If his coach decides to do without him on the lap, and with the options from french Giroud (34) and of the young man Tammy Abraham (23) practically discarded, the bet on the club is that of the German Kai Havertz (21). Despite its lukewarm performance, its quality does not offer any doubts, but its soccer cooking point does. This year has scored eight goals, two of them to Fulham this weekend, and distributed five assists, but a Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid may continue to be too big for him …