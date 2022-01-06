Thursday, January 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tuchel, Guardiola and Mancini, candidates for the best coach of the year

by admin
January 6, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Tuchel

Tuchel, Chelsea manager.

They are nominated for The Best of Fifa award.

The Spanish Pep Guardiola, of Manchester City; the Roberto Mancini, selector Italian, and german Thomas tuchel, of Chelsea, have been nominated for The Best award for best FIFA coach.

We invite you to read: Bag of Colombian soccer players

Guardiola, who led City to win the Premier League and contest the Champions League final for the first time in their history, Mancini, who won the European Championship, and Tuchel, who lifted the Champions League, are opting to win their first The Best.

They choose coaches and captains

Jurgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp, coach of Liverpool.

One of them will succeed the German Jürgen Klopp, who has won it in the last two years, while the French Zinedine Zidane and Didier Deschamps won it in 2017 and 2018, respectively, and the Italian Claudio Ranieri in 2016.

The award is awarded based on the votes cast by an international jury composed of the current coaches and captains of the teams, a specialized journalist from each team and the fans registered on FIFA.com.

The delivery of The Best will be held on January 17 in Zurich (Switzerland).

EFE

eltiempo app logo

DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

Keep going down
to find more content

You got to content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Tuchel #Guardiola #Mancini #candidates #coach #year

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Ramón Enríquez: the talent of La Rosaleda

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.