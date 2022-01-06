Tuchel, Guardiola and Mancini, candidates for the best coach of the year

The Spanish Pep Guardiola, of Manchester City; the Roberto Mancini, selector Italian, and german Thomas tuchel, of Chelsea, have been nominated for The Best award for best FIFA coach.

Guardiola, who led City to win the Premier League and contest the Champions League final for the first time in their history, Mancini, who won the European Championship, and Tuchel, who lifted the Champions League, are opting to win their first The Best.

They choose coaches and captains

Jürgen Klopp, coach of Liverpool.

One of them will succeed the German Jürgen Klopp, who has won it in the last two years, while the French Zinedine Zidane and Didier Deschamps won it in 2017 and 2018, respectively, and the Italian Claudio Ranieri in 2016.

The award is awarded based on the votes cast by an international jury composed of the current coaches and captains of the teams, a specialized journalist from each team and the fans registered on FIFA.com.

The delivery of The Best will be held on January 17 in Zurich (Switzerland).

EFE