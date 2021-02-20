Chelsea will face Atlético next Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. The English team does not arrive in the best way either. He has played against Southampton in his last Premier game and the failures have exasperated Tüchel, who has not beat around the bush. During the game, he introduced Hudson-Odoi to halftime because of an injured Abraham and who is doubtful against Atlético. However, the German coach surprised by withdrawing Odoi himself half an hour later. His face was a poem and that he still had to listen to what his technician said after him in the press room.

“Everyone should understand that sometimes I make the decisions to win games. It is not a problem that I make mistakes or fail. We cannot lack energy, at 10 percent or five percent, it is not possible to be on the field,” he said the technician on the replacement of Odoi. “I know what Hüdson can give and that is why I trust him and that will not change. He knows exactly what I expect from him and perhaps when he does not reach that level there will be a difficult decision like this,” explained the coach, who added that “They pay me to win games, not to bring the most expensive people together on the field.”

Tüchel is still nervous for what his team forgives and for the lack of precision in the last meters. He knows that against Atlético it is a mistake that he cannot allow if he wants to have options. “We created a lot of chances that didn’t turn out,” he said of the Southampton game. “We made a lot of space for our attackers and for the last passes, but the decision making and the determination and the timing weren’t good enough to create more chances and be more concrete. We needed a penalty to score. In the second half we had more presence in the area but when we created something we lacked precision to finish it off. We lacked composure and we couldn’t be solvent in one-on-one, “he adds.” In the first 80 meters we didn’t allow any counterattack or difficult situations except once when we were scored. The last 20 meters were not good enough for us, we have to correct it ”, he finished.