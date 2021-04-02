Thomas Tuchel has gone from hell to glory. After leaving Paris Saint Germain through the back door, his move to Chelsea was soon confirmed. In England, at first, he was not convinced by his past, but he soon left his identity stamp. So much so that This Friday the Premier League announced that the German has been chosen as the best coach of the month of March.

It is not for less. Chelsea already occupy Champions League positions after a difficult start to the season. In March, they qualified for the quarterfinals of the maximum continental competition against Atlético de Madrid and for the semi-finals of the FA Cup. None of this is considered for the award received.

Yes, the victories against Everton and Liverpool and the draw against Leeds are. A month in which Chelsea have not conceded a single goal in the domestic championship. What’s more, It came from not receiving against a direct rival such as Manchester United. Tuchel has changed the face of the team and is already receiving awards for it.

“It is very unusual that we have this reward. You can’t get it in France or Germany. Is very pretty. I don’t believe in individual awards in football, so when I receive one it is the representation of everyone here. I am very grateful and that means that I am in the right club. I see it as an award to the team. It feels great. It is not the end of the road, we still have to compete in April and May and we want to continue producing “, explains Tuchel at a press conference.

Haaland News

At the same time that Mino Raiola and Haaland’s father were going on a tour of Spain, now the subject has to travel through the different press rooms in England. In the case of Tuchel, he did not want to get too wet, although he seems to admit that he considers the player lost: “I will not answer if we have an interest out of respect for the player and Dortmund. There is great news all around you and your agent. It seems like they are creating a career for Haaland and I will fully accept it. He is a promising Dortmund player, of course. But he is not our player and he is not on our squad. So we won’t comment on anything else about him“.