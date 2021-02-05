After the London derby at Tottenham Stadium, the emotional situation could hardly be more different. Chelsea is overjoyed after Tuchel’s dream start, and there was a lot of frustration on Spurs’ side after the third bankruptcy in a row. José Mourinho quarreled with the referee and gave a remarkable answer to the question about Bale’s reservist role.
The highlights in the video, voices and network reactions to the game:
Thomas Tuchel brings Chelsea FC back on track. Also in the third game under the new coach, the Blues remained clean. Tuchel is the first coach since José Mourinho 2014 to succeed. What’s more, in the all-important away game at Tottenham Hotspur, a Jorginho penalty earned three points. This was preceded by a foul on Timo Werner, Jorginho converted the penalty kick in the 24th minute to a 1-0 victory.
Chelsea climbed to sixth place in the table after seven points from the first three games of the new Tuchel era and is back in fourth place. There are currently champions Liverpool four points ahead. For Tottenham, on the other hand, it’s down to eighth. The Champions League places slowly but surely threaten to get out of reach (seven points behind the Reds).
Spurs coach José Mourinho also set a record on Thursday evening. Its own negative record. Never in his coaching career did he lose two home games in a row!
For Tuchel, on the other hand, there is almost only reason to be happy in his short blues days. He earned the gin and tonic after the game. Before the duel, the 47-year-old announced that he would treat himself to a long drink if he won.
Thomas Tuchel:
About the victory: “We are super happy with the result. It was a tough game against strong opponents, but we did very well and controlled the game well.”
“We were desperately chasing a second goal because that would have ended the game. We had a chance to do so at the end of the first half and after the break. If you don’t make it, then you have to suffer. But it was important that we haven’t lost our patience and faith. I’m very satisfied with the defensive behavior, that was very good. We deservedly won the game. “
About his start at Chelsea: “It’s a nice group and they’re open-minded. It’s a pleasure to be with. It was a quick start, but an easy one because I feel very welcome.”
Josè Mourinho:
About the penalty decision: “I consider him one of the best referees in the Premier League. I appreciate him and have great admiration for him. That gives me a good position to tell him that I didn’t like his performance. In the end, a penalty will decide the game At the end they get a penalty that is not a penalty where they say it’s a dangerous situation, one on one, almost a goal, it’s a penalty that is hard to accept and so losing the game is a bit painful. “
When asked why Gareth Bale stayed on the bench for 90 minutes: “Good question, but I don’t think you deserve an answer.”