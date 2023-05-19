Berlin (dpa)

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said he would be happy to celebrate the team’s 11th consecutive Bundesliga title from the couch, based on next week’s results.

Bayern Munich will host Leipzig tomorrow, Saturday, and if it wins, it will move away from Dortmund by four points, and if the latter loses on Sunday against Augsburg, this will enable the Bavarian team to achieve the tournament record with only one match remaining.

“I have no problem with that at all, as long as we win the title,” said Tuchel.

But Tuchel stressed the need to focus on confronting Leipzig first. Tuchel said, “It will not be easy. We want to focus on our tasks. We have a strong competitor in the next match. We strive to perform well and win tomorrow.”

Left back Alfonso Davies and striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will miss the game, as well as long-term injured defender Lucas Hernandez, as well as goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Goalkeeper Jan Sommer, who suffered from a stomach problem and was reported to be absent from the team’s training on Thursday, will be ready for the match.

Bayern had a special visit from its former star, Arjen Robben, and Tuchel said: “It’s great to see him here,” then he joked: “I tried to convince him to play tomorrow.” He added, “His strength of mind, his desire and his impressive humility, he was welcome at Bayern. Every athlete can take a page from Arjen Robben’s writer.”