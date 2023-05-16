It seems that Bayern Munich has put things in their place a bit and, except for the surprise of the German team, they will once again establish themselves as Bundesliga champions. Although it is clear that the road has been more painful than ever before, since the club lost the top on many occasions and as if that were not enough, on that route they had a painful fall in the Pokal, in addition to a beating received by Manchester City within the Champions League.
In the end, with everything and the title that is getting closer and closer, the club understands that internal changes are urgently required. Both the board of directors and the coaching staff of Tuchel know that there are several players within the club who do not end up adding up and, for this reason, their departures will be more than signed. In fact, two of them have already been sung, two newcomers who have disappointed, they are Sadio Mané and Joao Cancelo.
As for the Portuguese full-back, the simple movement will not be valid for the purchase option for his letter and that is why he must return to Manchester City. With Mané things are more complex, his football has been poor, taking into account that he arrived as one of the 3 best on the planet. In addition, he has generated internal division. Both in the Tuchel era and in the times of Nagelsmann. For which he wants to sell himself as possible and his destiny would be back in the Premier League.
