Thomas Tuchel has arrived at Bayern Munich and he has done so on the right foot. His team hit Dortmund very hard, those are three points that could earn the Germans the Bundesliga title. The reality is that the board of directors made the decision not to put impositions on the strategist for this year, but the following year he must go to win everything, which is why the coach will be able to assemble the squad as he wishes.
For days it has been reported that Thomas wants to bring a couple of offenders to the club. One of them would be a center forward or fake ‘9’, as well as a winger, however, this second request is conditioned by the club. In order to sign the desired footballer, who is rumored to be Federico Chiesa, Sané, Mané or Gnabry must leave the squad to free the gap. Everything indicates that the German coach has already defined the piece that he will sacrifice from his board.
From Germany they report that Thomas would choose to give Gnabry an outlet over the other two Bayern footballers. Sources confirm that Sané is very much to the taste of the strategist, for which reason his transfer is not considered, and thus he must choose between Serge or Sadio. In this case, the coach prefers that the Senegalese stay on the squad because he has less time demonstrating his real conditions and knows him perfectly from the Premier League, which is why Gnabry would have his days numbered.
#Tuchel #start #Gnabry #Bayern #Munich
