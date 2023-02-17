Things within PSG are very bad, once again the sheikhs’ box is experiencing moments of full tension, the French and a possible elimination from the Chmapions League would make the entire project fall apart and be forced to start from scratch. As if that were not enough, the team at the dressing room level does not have a good time, there are certain enmities, power groups and this generates a clash between locals and strangers, that is, the team of the sheikhs is today more than ever a time bomb.
The PSG board knows that an elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League is unacceptable, regardless of whether the executioner is Bayern Munich, if this scenario materializes, the club will put an end to the presence of several within the team, one of them Galtier himself, coach of the team who has not been able to tame the egos of the highest squad on the planet in this sense and puts on the table the option of asking for forgiveness and opening the door of a return to Tuchel.
From France they report that Galtier could have his hours counted at PSG and the club is analyzing the names of coaches who can join the team and mark a change and one of the options being handled is the return of Thomas Tuchel who was fired from in a hasty manner and has achieved what the team did not, winning the Champions League a couple of years ago with Chelsea. Thomas is waiting for the season finale to receive offers.
