Chelsea have reached the FA Cup Final, the League Cup and the Club World Cup, as well as the Champions League quarter-finals, and have played more matches this season than any other team in the Premier League.

Despite its busy schedule, Chelsea tightens its grip on third place in the Premier League, with a five-point advantage over fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, knowing that Chelsea played 30 games against 32 for Tottenham.

Arsenal and Manchester United are three points behind Tottenham.

Manchester United manager Ralph Rangnick earlier this week expressed his dismay at the Premier League’s decision to reschedule its match against Chelsea, while Mikel Arteta said last month that Arsenal’s fixture schedule was “unfair”.

“They got a huge advantage,” Tuchel told reporters ahead of his league game against Arsenal later on Wednesday. “I wasn’t happy when Tottenham were knocked out of the European Conference League. I know what Antonio Conte can do with teams when he focuses on one competition.”

He concluded, “I thought that this would give them a big boost in the league and the same for Arsenal when they came out of the cup. I thought he would get a boost because he has a young team full of talent.”